Egypt opens naval base, latest example of military build-up

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president has inaugurated a new naval base on the Mediterranean Sea, the latest example of the government’s military build-up. Abdel Fattah el-Sissi’s office said in a statement that the base is meant to secure the country’s northern and western front and maritime shipping routes. The inauguration, aired on state TV, was also attended by Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and Mohammed al-Menfi, head of Libya’s ruling presidential council. The base is located in the Gargoub area, around 255 kilometers (160 miles) west of the Mediterranean city of Alexandria.