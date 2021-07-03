Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19’s delta variant

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Countries across Europe are scrambling to accelerate coronavirus vaccinations to outpace the spread of the delta variant. The urgency coincides with Europe’s summer holiday months, with fair weather bringing more social gatherings and governments reluctant to clamp down on them. Social distancing is commonly neglected, especially among the young, and some countries are scrapping the requirement to wear masks outdoors. Incentives for people to get shots include free groceries, vouchers for entertainment and travel, and lotteries. The European Centre for Disease Control says the risk of infection from the delta variant is “high to very high” for partially or unvaccinated communities.