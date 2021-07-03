4th of July looking hot and humid

MADISON (WKOW) - Skies will remain quiet but there'll be a bit of haze in the air from Canada wildfires.

First and foremost, the thickest of the smoke is moving east so while it'll thin... it'll still be overhead throughout the weekend.

Smoke is overhead but the thicker smoke is moving off to our east. Until then, expect a hazy sunset. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/Jy3Wvdxd8u — 27 Storm Track Weather (@27StormTrack) July 3, 2021

However, no new systems are going to be moving on in meaning the 4th is going to remain quiet... but hot and humid.

Dew points are going to be climbing which means we'll see the chance for showers and storms beginning Sunday but the best chance will be Sunday night into Monday.

So our UV index forecast will be high to very high to end the holiday weekend, with rain chances increasing as we move into the middle of the upcoming work week.