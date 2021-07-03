Skip to Content

4th of July looking hot and humid

New
4:12 pm Weather Now

MADISON (WKOW) - Skies will remain quiet but there'll be a bit of haze in the air from Canada wildfires.

First and foremost, the thickest of the smoke is moving east so while it'll thin... it'll still be overhead throughout the weekend.

However, no new systems are going to be moving on in meaning the 4th is going to remain quiet... but hot and humid.

Dew points are going to be climbing which means we'll see the chance for showers and storms beginning Sunday but the best chance will be Sunday night into Monday.

So our UV index forecast will be high to very high to end the holiday weekend, with rain chances increasing as we move into the middle of the upcoming work week.

Blaise Keller

Meteorologist – WKOW TV Madison

More Stories

Skip to content