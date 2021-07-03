Hot, bit humid & sunny skies for the holiday weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - While some would call this weekends forecast ideal for a holiday, it may be a bit uncomfortable for others!

This week is HOT, dry, and a bit humid with a lot of sunshine.

Temperatures increase significantly today, with highs likely reaching the upper 80s. It will be much hotter than yesterday!

Humidity will also start to rise today, with values in the mid-60s.

Surface high pressure continues to tell our story, as it gradually moves southward. The change will switch winds from the west to winds from the southwest, ushering in warm and moist air.

4th of July will be even hotter than Saturday, with likely most or even all of the region hitting high temperatures in the low 90s.

Sunday starts off warm, with the 80s arriving early-mid morning.

Therefore, majority of the day is spend in the 80s.

It isn't until Monday when we see a chance for showers and storms.

Isolated storms are possible throughout the second half of the day. With scattered showers and storms expected Monday into Tuesday. Higher chances for wet weather Tuesday.