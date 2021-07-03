Hurricane Elsa races toward Haiti amid fears of landslides

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hurricane Elsa is racing toward Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where it threatens to unleash flooding and landslides before taking aim at Cuba and Florida. The Category 1 storm was located about 110 miles (175 kilometers) southeast of Santo Domingo early Saturday and was moving west-northwest at 31 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The U.S. National Hurricane Center expects it to become a tropical storm after hitting Cuba. The long-term forecast track shows it heading toward Florida as a tropical storm by Tuesday morning, but some models would carry it into the Gulf or up the Atlantic Coast.