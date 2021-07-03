Kurt Busch chases NASCAR playoffs with future uncertain

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Kurt Busch has welcomed the uncertainty of this season as he chases a playoff berth while pondering his future in NASCAR. Busch posted the fastest practice time as NASCAR’s Cup Series returned to Road America for the first time since 1956. His younger brother, Kyle Busch, had the second-fastest practice time but crashed and will have to start Sunday in the back of the pack in a backup car. There’s plenty at stake for Kurt Busch the rest of the year as he heads into Sunday’s race 14th in the points standings.