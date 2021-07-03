CADIZ (WKOW) -- A 65 year man died after his ATV struck a deer standing on a trail.

The ATV was traveling West on W7700 Cheese County Trail, in the town of Cadiz. After striking the deer, it entered a steep embankment where it collided with trees. The driver of the ATV was wearing safety equipment.

Responding public safety agencies included Monroe EMS, Monroe 800, Browntown First Response and Fire, South Wayne Fire and First Response, Wisconsin State Patrol, med flight, Green County Coroner, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR and the identity of the ATV operator will be released at a later time.