CADIZ (WKOW) -- A 65-year-old man has died after his ATV hit a deer standing on a trail.

The ATV was going west on W7700 Cheese County Trail in the town of Cadiz. After hitting the deer, it went into a steep embankment and collided with trees. The driver of the ATV was wearing safety equipment.

Responding public safety agencies included Monroe EMS, Monroe 800, Browntown First Response and Fire, South Wayne Fire and First Response, Wisconsin State Patrol, med flight, Green County Coroner, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR and the identity of the ATV operator will be released at a later time.