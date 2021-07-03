MFD: Three displaced by RV fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison Fire Department responded to an RV fire on the south side of Madison that displaced three people early Saturday morning.

The department received a call from a neighbor who reported smoke coming from a parked RV in the 1100 block of Moorland Road, just before 5:15 a.m.

Firefighters said the RV was engulfed in flames when they arrived, but the fire was put out in under 15 minutes.

According to fire crews, the RV is a total loss but there's no damage estimate at this time.

The department said the cause of the fire is unknown.

The American Red Cross is assisting three displaced residents with temporary housing and personal needs.