Neenah, Inc. to close Appleton paper mill by September

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — Another Fox Valley paper mill is closing. Neenah, Inc. has announced it will close its Appleton plant by the end of September. The closure is among a number of operational changes the paper manufacturer is making. The company did not say how many employees will be affected by the shutdown of the plant, which Neenah Inc. expanded about five years ago. But, according to the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce’s website, the facility employs about 100 people. The facility isn’t the first of its kind to close in the Fox Valley. Clearwater Paper Corp. announced last month the indefinite closure of its paper mill in Neenah where nearly 300 people are employed.