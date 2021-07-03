No one hurt after Madison RV fire on south side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison firefighters say no one was hurt after a parked RV caught on fire Saturday morning on the south side of town.

A neighbor called in the fire around 5:15 a.m. and reported smoke coming from the vehicle in the 1100 block of Moorland Road.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 15 minutes of getting to the scene.

There's no damage estimate of the RV right now, but the fire department does say it is a total loss. Right now, they don't know what caused the fire.



The American Red Cross is helping three residents who were displaced.