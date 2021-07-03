One fatality and one injured in Sauk County rollover, suspected driver fled

TOWNSHIP OF DELTON (WKOW) -- Authorities are looking for the suspected driver that fled after rolling a vehicle that injured one passenger and killed another Saturday morning.

A Sauk County Sheriff's deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation at 2:18 a.m. on CTH T east of CTH A in the township of Delton.

According to the deputy, he approached the vehicle with a driver and two passengers, but it fled east on CTH T.

The deputy reported returning to the patrol car and radioed in what had happened. He stayed at the original scene of the traffic stop for several minutes before heading east on CTH T.

Shortly after and in the township of Fairfield the vehicle was found in the ditch overturned on its roof after crossing the oncoming traffic lane, according to the deputy.

Officials said one passenger was thrown from the vehicle with injuries and taken by Med-Flight to UW Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Authorities reported the other passenger was found dead, partially pinned under the vehicle.

Law enforcement is looking for the third occupant and suspected driver who fled the crash.

Lake Delton Police Department, Dells-Delton EMS, Lake Delton Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Sauk County Coroner’s Office, Sauk County Highway Department, Portage Police Department, and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the incident.

Officials are not releasing the names of the individuals involved while the incident is under investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.