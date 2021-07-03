Pardeeville Parade came back to town

PARDEEVILLE (WKOW) -- The Pardeeville community was able to come together for their annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Parade after taking a year off due to COVID-19.

For more of our local news coverage, click here.

Attendee of the parade, Dena Kugel was excited to be back at her first parade since the pandemic began, "It was hard last year to not have parades happening. So it's wonderful to be back. It just feels wonderful."

There were several performances throughout the sunny day, from the Zor Shriner Midgets to the Badger Antique Autoclub. Horses and dogs even made a few performances putting a smile on everyone's face.

Some traveled far to attend the parade. "I live a little ways away from here. So I came over at around 10:30...to get here early enough to get a good spot," explained attendee David Pryse.

Pryse has been attending the parade since 2005 and capturing this annual event via his videocamera. "I really missed it [the parade]. It seemed like it was part of my life after a while I expected to have it, but unfortunately it was not there," explained Pryse.

Pryse creates CDs for each year that Pardeeville Parade occurs. He has CDs from 2005 until now, with 2020 missing.

After the parade the community was able to enjoy food trucks, beer tents, a boat parade and more performances. At dusk, the community can enjoy fireworks.