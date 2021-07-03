Retired Madison physician Patrick McBride worked as equipment manager during Bucks last finals run

MADISON (WKOW) -- Retired Madison Physician, Dr. Patrick McBride, considers himself "the luckiest boy in the world." McBride worked for his three favorite Wisconsin sports teams as a teenager.

Dr. Pat McBride holding John McGlockin's shoes from the 1971 championship.

He saved all his memorabilia including Bucks' playoff passes from 1971, John McGlocklin's shoes from the 1971 championship game, a sign above his Brewers' locker with his name on it, and so much more.

"I worked for the Milwaukee Brewers as their first bat boy," McBride said. "I worked for the Green Bay Packers on the sidelines in the games in Milwaukee. I worked for the Milwaukee Bucks in the years that they were in the championship and the finals."

McBride was a ball boy in 1971 when the Bucks won the NBA Championship. Now, 50 years later, he is cheering on this year's team as they look to achieve their second NBA title.

The original newspaper after the Bucks won their first title.

"It was just exciting to be on the bench and be in every huddle and hear every play and be part of a team that won a NBA championship," McBride said.

"The best thing that I remember for that championship year was that they wouldn't take a minute off," McBride continued. "They wanted that championship so badly. Oscar had not won a NBA Championship and Kareem was obviously the ticket to winning that championship. They were so hungry to win. They were so great to work with. It was an exciting atmosphere."

The fall after the Bucks won the championship, McBride earned a promotion.

"As I was a senior in high school, our equipment manager Ed Goodwin died of a heart attack, and I called the Bucks office, and found out that they had named me the new equipment manager at age 18," McBride said. "I became the youngest equipment manager in professional sports history."

With countless stories to share, McBride decided to publish a book, not only to relive his glory days, but to also hopefully serve as an inspiration.

"My parents were wonderful people, newspaper reporters for the Milwaukee Journal and Sentinel," McBride said. "But, they were both alcoholics as well. My way out of the dysfunction was to get these incredible jobs with the Brewers, Bucks, and Packers. I thought I was going to be an athletic trainer, but I became a doctor and I can consider myself the luckiest guy in the world."

McBride continues to stay in touch with players from the 1971 championship team including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

McBride's book is called, "The Luckiest Boy in the world." It will be published next month.