SLIDESHOW: Bold sunsets, hazy skies due to Canada wildfires

MADISON (WKOW) - Looking up to the sky the past few days, it may have been a bit hazy due to smoke invading from wildfires in Canada.

Western Canada is dealing with dangerous fire conditions, particularly across the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, according to Canada's Wildfire Information System.

Mandatory evacuations were issued for some communities in northern Alberta as firefighters continue to control the flames.

The smoke continues to reach Wisconsin, certain areas affected more than others across the state. Higher amounts reaching eastern/central WI.

Not only has the smoke brought hazy skies, its brought colorful ones.

Sunrises and sunsets will be bolder, brighter in the coming days and as seen in previous days this week. Viewers captured the moments, making beautiful photos as seen below.

National Weather Service commented that smoke should remain elevated.

Therefore, it shouldn't impact air quality this holiday weekend.

