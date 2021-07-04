6 months after Capitol assault, corporate pledges fall flat

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Following the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, many big corporations pledged not to donate to members of Congress who objected to the results of the presidential election. Six months later, some have already broken their own vows, often by donating to political action committees that benefit those same lawmakers. The list includes Pfizer, Walmart, General Electric and AT&T. Companies say there’s a difference between donating to Republican lawmakers who sought to overturn election results and giving to PACs that directly benefit them. But critics of America’s porous campaign finance system say it’s an empty distinction.