A dry, hot, humid holiday

MADISON (WKOW) - The 4th of July is looking to be hot and humid, with mostly sunny skies across the region.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer than yesterday.

The 80s hit by 11 a.m. and climb into the upper 80s by early afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s/low 90s are possible for some.

Dew points continue to rise throughout the morning hours, going from mid-60s to upper 60s by the afternoon. It will feel a bit uncomfortable for some.

High dew points bring high heat index values, peak could be mid-90s.

While it's hot and humid, the skies at least stay dry for today and tonight for those outside watching fireworks.

During or near dusk, it will still be very warm likely in the 80s/upper 70s and humid. Mostly clear skies will return for another nice night of viewing!

Shower chances return Monday through Wednesday, with Tuesday looking to be the wettest day of the week as of now.

Isolated showers are possible early tomorrow morning, more so to the NW.

Most of Monday will be dry, a mix of sun and clouds.

Isolated, to a few showers are possible throughout Monday evening. Showers will be pretty scattered throughout the viewing area. Some could start getting rain by 4 p.m. with chances picking up after 5 p.m. and continuing through 7/8 p.m.

Tuesday's wet weather arrives in the evening, with scattered showers and storms continuing through the night into Wednesday morning.

S. WI is under a marginal risk for severe weather Monday. With threats being wind and hail. This is the lowest risk, a 1/5.

Temperatures stay hot/warm, with a decent cool down arriving mid-week.