Community honors Revolutionary War hero on Independence Day

OREGON (WKOW) -- A local Revolutionary War hero was honored at the first "Proud American Days" event in Oregon.

Veterans and locals paid tribute to Nathaniel Ames at the Prairie Mounds Cemetery, where a Liberty Tree was planted and a plaque was dedicated in his memory.

"I've had some very heartwarming emails from Ames family members, thanking us for this," the event organizer, Ben Hobbs, said.

Ames enlisted in the continental army when he was 18 years old and served under George Washington.

The plaque was built by was built by the Nathaniel Ames Masonic Memorial Masonic Lodge.

Hobb said Independence Day is a day to show our veterans how much they are appreciated, even when they're not here.

"And also recognizing the importance of not only honoring Nathaniel, but all the other veterans in the family than all the Veterans of America at the same time," he said.