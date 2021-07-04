England may soon abandon mask requirements, minister says
LONDON (AP) — A government minister says England may soon abandon legal requirements for wearing masks as the nation waits for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce plans for easing COVID-19 measures. Johnson is expected in the next few days to update England on “freedom day.” That’s the plan to scrap the remaining restrictions on business and social interaction on July 19. British media widely reported Sunday that many requirements including mask wearing would also end.