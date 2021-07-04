Family, friends search for missing 22-year-old who fell into river during heroic rescue

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- More than 24 hours after what eyewitnesses are describing as a freak accident on the Wisconsin River, family and friends of Parker Kruse, 22, continue to search for him along the river's banks.

The incident happened near the Wisconsin Riverside Resort Saturday afternoon. Family members and eyewitnesses say Kruse and a friend jumped into their boat to rescue a man whose boat was spinning out of control on the river.

22-year-old Parker Kruse and his girlfriend. (Photo: Jackie Johnson-Kruse)

After rescuing the boater, the out-of-control boat slammed into Kruse's, knocking him into the water. Family members say he was wearing a life jacket but it slipped off and they haven't seen him since.

"He was helping somebody that fell out of a boat out there and he tried to help," said Joel Kruse, Parker Kruse's father.

Kruse says Parker was an adventurous soul and wouldn't think twice about helping someone out. Kruse's mother agreed.

"It was just a freak accident," said Jackie Johnson-Kruse, Parker Kruse's mother. "He was a hero."

Kruse's mother, Jackie Johnson-Kruse speaks with DNR Conservation Warden Ben Gruber about the search effort. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

Johnson-Kruse and other family members waited for answers along the banks of the Wisconsin River Sunday, but after 24 hours, rescue team members said it had turned into a recovery effort.

"We're kind of winding down on that rescue effort, and we’re trying to make a recovery, and give this family some closure,” said Ben Gruber, Conservation Warden for Iowa County DNR.

Out of respect for the family and the search effort, the Wisconsin Riverside Resort canceled all planned Fourth of July events scheduled for Sunday. Several volunteer rescue teams and community members also came out to support the family in their time of need.

Family members say the best way the community can help is through prayer.

Kruse fell into the water near the Wisconsin Riverside Resort on Saturday. Family and friends haven't seen him since. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

"Just pray that we can find him so we can have some closure," Johnson-Kruse said. "A miracle would be great that we could find him. But, just prayers — send your prayers and good vibes to us."

Johnson-Kruse said search efforts will continue through next week. She says her son's memory has kept hope alive.

"He was just an amazing hardworking young man and he just liked to be in on the action," Johnson-Kruse said. "And he just sprang in on the action trying to help somebody else."