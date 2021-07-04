Highway safety tips for this Fourth of July weekend

LA CROSSE (WXOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol provides safety tips for coming holiday travels.

The Fourth of July weekend is a busy one on state highways, so it is advised that everyone be aware of their surroundings.

"We're looking out for all individuals. We want to make sure that people are maintaining proper speeds when they're out here, buckling up, and then eliminating those distractions that could be out there," says Thomas Campbell, and inspector for the Wisconsin State Patrol.

It is added that avoiding phone use while operating vehicles, not driving while under the influence, and a calm head are all ways which can prevent accidents on highways.

Campbell also points out that paying attention to on-duty patrol cars and giving them a lane of space is important to not only your safety, but theirs as well.