Madison family displaced after improperly discarded fireworks cause house fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison family and their dog are out of their home this morning after an early morning fire.

It happened in the 4700 block of Star Spangled Trl, and firefighters responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. A family dog apparently alerted the family to the fire when it would not stop barking. When the residents discovered flames outside their front bedroom windows, they called 911.

Everyone was able to escape through a back patio door.

Fire crews were able to get the blaze under control quickly, and investigators discovered improperly discarded fireworks were to blame.

The home sustained about $100,000 in damages. Two adults, four children, and the family dog have been displaced, but the American Red Cross is assisting them.