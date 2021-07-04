Madison police investigating shooting that sent one woman to hospital in serious condition

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital in serious condition.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 1700 block of Onsgard Road, near the East Towne Mall.

When they got there, officers found a 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. First responders did perform life-saving measures. She was later taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

If you have any information, contact MPD at 608-255-2345, or call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.