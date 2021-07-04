Maple Bluff community celebrates 4th of July with flag dedication, picnic

MAPLE BLUFF (WKOW) -- The Village of Maple Bluff hosted a flag dedication and community picnic at Johnson Park Sunday.

Boy Scout Troop 5 helped with the flag raising and national anthem. The celebration included live music from Riley's Band, Best Buds Ice Cream, and Beef Butter BBQ.

Firefighters from Maple Bluff handed out drinks and ice cream.

"Unfortunately, Fourth of July is a rather dangerous time of year because people use fireworks unsafely," said Fire Chief Kristopher Loy. "So making sure that you always have a parent or guardian present whenever you're using sparklers or any type of firework -- that's important."

Maple Bluff firefighters wanted to remind people at the celebration that when it's hot outside, it's important to hydrate and take breaks throughout the day to avoid heat-related illness.