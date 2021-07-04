Massachusetts police ID suspects in armed highway standoff

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts State Police have identified eight of the 11 men who were arrested following an hourslong armed standoff near Interstate 95 in Wakefield. The group refers to itself as a militia and state that they adhere to “Moorish Sovereign Ideology.” One of the people arrested was a male juvenile and two others are refusing to give their names. They are being charged with a variety of offenses including unlawful possession of a firearm. Troopers recovered three AR-15 rifles; two pistols; a bolt-action rifle; a shotgun; and a short barrel rifle. The standoff started early Saturday after a trooper stopped to help the group after they ran out of fuel.