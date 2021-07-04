MPD looking for missing man with dementia

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison Police Department is currently searching for a missing 84-year-old.

Police said Jack Popovich has dementia and was last seen at 10:50 a.m. riding his bicycle on Eldon Ct. and Cottage Grove Rd. area on the east side of Madison.

Officers report Popovich is five feet eight inches, 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, navy blue shorts, glasses, a white bike helmet, and the bike he's riding is a black Trek bicycle.

If you have any information regarding Popovich, please contact the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345 or the City of Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.