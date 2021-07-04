No one hurt after a Janesville fire

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The City of Janesville Fire Department says no one was hurt after a building caught fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to a report of a building on fire at 2:18 a.m. at the intersection of N. Washington Street and Highland Avenue.

The Milton Fire Department and Alliant Energy assisted at the fire.

Fire crews arrived and said there was heavy smoke coming from the building. They were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

The fire caused extensive heat and smoke damage to the inside of the building, according to firefighters.

The department said no one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no crew members were injured while putting it out.

The City of Janesville Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire but said it was not suspicious.