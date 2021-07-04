Philippine military plane crashes, 17 dead, 40 rescued

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine defense secretary says at least 17 people have been killed and 40 rescued in the crash of a Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops in a southern province. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says rescue efforts are ongoing. He says the aircraft had 92 people on board, including three pilots and five crew. The rest were army personnel. Government forces have been battling Abu Sayyaf militants in the predominantly Muslim province of Sulu, where the plane crashed Sunday, for decades. It’s not immediately clear what caused the crash. The military says at least 40 people who were pulled from the burning wreckage were brought to a hospital and troops are trying to save the rest.