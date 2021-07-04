Much needed rain chances return

MADISON (WKOW) - Along with the chance for rain, comes the chance for cooler temperatures as well.

But before the rain and cooler temperatures arrive, skies are going to remain clear to mostly clear through the evening hours on Sunday. Turning partly cloudy overnight into the morning hours on Monday.

It's also after midnight that a stray shower or storm may be possible, though the likelihood isn't likely.

As the morning goes on, the shower chance will end and temperatures will quickly warm. Not only that, but it'll be humid too.

It's Monday evening and early overnight that southern Wisconsin could see the second round of showers/storms on Monday. Because of the heat and humidity, this round could be severe.

The likelihood, given the heat and humidity, is that the early to mid afternoon hours will stay dry but showers and storms may begin to develop by the late afternoon/early evening.

If you're caught under a shower/storm, you may be fortunate to receive a half an inch or so on Monday. But added rain chances into Tuesday and Wednesday mean higher accumulations may be possible.