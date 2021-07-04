Rescue teams search for man after boat crash in Wisconsin River

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported rescue teams are looking for a 22-year-old man in the Wisconsin River.

Warden team supervisor, Mike Green, told 27 News there was a collision between two boats Saturday afternoon on the Wisconsin River that threw the 22-year-old man from the boat.

Green said the Sauk County Dive Team and the Spring Green Fire Department are using drones and sonar in their search.

According to Green, searchers have not found the man yet, but efforts will continue.

The incident is still under investigation by the DNR.