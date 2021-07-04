Woman dies in Town of Bristol motorcycle crash

TOWN OF BRISTOL (WKOW) -- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in the town of Bristol Sunday.

Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue, Dane County Sheriff's Office and DeForest EMS responded to a single motorcycle crash on CTH N around 3 p.m.

Sun Prairie responders said bystanders aided the motorcyclist until emergency units were able to arrive.

First responders reported the biker was heading north on CTH N when she crashed near the intersection at Bristol Road. The motorcycle was found 20 feet from the road.

Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue called in UW Med Flight, but the 51-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.

According to responders, no one else was injured in the incident.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the crash.