Amber Alert issued for two-year-old taken from Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Authorities have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a missing toddler taken from Milwaukee.

They say Renado M. Hall took Ay'den D. Hall while armed with a handgun and left the area in either a silver Acura TL or a black Cadillac, unknown model, with a CA license plate of 6XZY488.

The Milwaukee Police Department says you should consider Renado Hall armed and dangerous.

Ay'den was last seen wearing a white shirt with lettering on the front, blue jean shorts, and orange and white Jordan shoes.

If you see them, call your local law enforcement office or the Milwaukee Police Department.