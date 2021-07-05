Robbers Hit Fireworks Stand

MADISON -- (WKOW)

Dane County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a Strong Armed Robbery that occurred at 9:31 p.m. on July 4th, 2021, in the parking lot of the Shell Gas station, located at 4995 CTH V in the Town of Vienna.

The victims were working the Cornellier Fireworks stand when they were robbed at gunpoint by two suspects. Description of the suspects are two males in their late teens, early twenties. One suspect was described as a white male wearing a white shirt, white face mask and dark colored baseball cap. The second suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hoodie and black surgical mask. The suspects took cash, the victim's cellphones and loaded the trunk of their vehicle with fireworks.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a Hyundai Sonata (or a similar make and model) red or maroon in color.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with potential information is encouraged to contact the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at (608) 255-2345, or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at (608) 284-6900.