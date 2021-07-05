Boscobel man hit, killed by train

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Boscobel man is dead after officials say he was hit by a train on the Fourth of July.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said they received a call of a man lying along railroad tracks in Bagley Sunday. When first responders got there, the man was dead and appeared to have been hit by the train.

Investigators identified him by his driver's license as 25-year-old Dylan Bausch. Officials believe he was walking along the tracks back from the street dance in Bagley, headed toward River of Lakes when he was hit.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.