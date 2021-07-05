Bucks’ playoff toughness should help them win championship

There’s an excellent chance the Milwaukee Bucks will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their lone NBA title by winning it all again. The uncertain health situation of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo makes it easy to understand why oddsmakers have made the Bucks an underdog to the Phoenix Suns in the NBA finals. But the Bucks have enough firepower and playoff toughness to win this series if Antetokounmpo is available. The Bucks also showed in the Eastern Conference finals they have enough toughness to thrive without Antetokounmpo if necessary.