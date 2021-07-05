Bucks to host watch parties for first two games of NBA Finals

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals are in Phoenix, but there will still be a party in Milwaukee.

The Bucks are hosting watch parties in the Deer District on the plaza at Fiserv Forum and in the Beer Garden. Gates open two hours before tipoff.

Plus, there will be indoor watch parties inside Fiserv Forum. Tickets for the indoor party are ten dollars and benefit the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.

Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns is at 8:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 6. Game 2 is at the same time on Thursday, July 8.

You can watch every game of the Finals on WKOW.