Census takers worry that apartment renters were undercounted

Some census takers worry that apartment renters were not fully tallied during last year’s national headcount. Census takers say they had difficulty entering apartment buildings due to COVID-19 restrictions, and they weren’t able to get in touch with landlords for help. Renters traditionally are among the hardest populations to count, and the pandemic may have exacerbated those difficulties. How much renters were undercounted, if they actually were missed in the 2020 census, won’t be known until December and early next year with the release of a survey that measures the accuracy of the count.