Fallout continues from biggest global ransomware attack

BOSTON (AP) — The single biggest global ransomware attack yet continues to bite as details emerge on how the Russia-linked gang responsible breached the company whose software was the conduit. In essence, the criminals used a tool that helps protect against malware to spread it widely. Thousands of victims have been identified in at least 17 countries, with ransom demands of up to $5 million reported. The FBI says the scale of the attack means it may not be able to respond to each victim individually. The attack comes less than a month after Biden pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop providing safe haven to REvil and other ransomware gangs.