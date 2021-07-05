Heat continues, rain chances increasing

MADISON (WKOW) - Another very warm and humid day is expected across the region, with temperatures and dew point values off to high starts.

Most woke up to temperatures in the low 70s.

By 10 a.m. a majority of the region will hit 80 degrees, staying and climbing through the 80s most of the day potentially hitting a low 90 for a high.

It'll be a bit breezy today, sustained SW winds 10-15mph, gusts up to 25mph.

Dew point values will stay in the mid-upper 60 range, though some may hit 70. Either way, it will be muggy and may be uncomfortable for some.

High dew points bring heat index values to potentially the mid-90s.

While the day will remain dry, mostly sunny, shower and storm chances return this evening and continue into the night.

Isolated showers and storms are possible as the boundary continue to move southward through the state. While there are storm chances, there's also a chance that storms don't fire due to too much dry air in place.

If storms do, there's a possibility for some to turn strong or even severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has majority of southern WI under a marginal risk, 1/5 risk, for severe weather later today. Threats include potentially damaging gusty winds and hail.

Shower and storm chances continue into the coming days. Majority of Tuesday looks dry, with a few storms possible in the evening. Overnight into Wednesday, chances increase and continue throughout most of the day.

Wednesday brings not only rain, but much cooler temperatures!

Highs will drop from the 90s/upper 80s to the low 70s! Values gradually increase and return to upper 70s by the weekend.