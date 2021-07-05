Herd immunity still out of reach as vaccinations slow

MADISON (WKOW) -- The U.S. came close to meeting President Joe Biden's goal for at least 70 percent of adults to have at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot by the Fourth of July. However, the progress toward herd immunity is not nearly as close because it requires around 70 percent of the total population to be vaccinated.

"When we talk about herd immunity, it's not as simple as talking all the 65 plus into getting immunized," UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof said. "It really needs to be a representative cross sample of that community that you're living in getting to that high number."

More than half of Wisconsin residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and Pothof said it will take a lot of work to continue to add to that number.

"We still have to work hard at making vaccines accessible, finding folks who can't get to a vaccine, making sure that we bring a vaccine to them," he said. "Work hard on dispelling myths and, you know, false information around these vaccines that's out there. … I don't know if we'll ever get to full herd immunity, but I'm not ready to throw in the towel yet. I want to keep trying."

Vaccinations have slowed down, and Pothof said the longer it takes to reach herd immunity, the harder it will be to eradicate COVID-19.

"You'll continue to have COVID-19 cases, and you'll continue to know people who had loved ones that were in the hospital who died of COVID-19," he said. "It gives the virus more opportunity to mutate and then potentially beat one of our vaccines or all of our vaccines, which would then send us into a race for a booster that covers that variant."

That's also a major concern for Oguz Alagoz, a professor at UW-Madison who models how infectious diseases spread.

He said measles is a good comparison to how COVID-19 could spread in unvaccinated populations because both viruses spread year-round.

"If there are clusters of unvaccinated people, measles tells us that there is a possibility that we will have outbreaks in those communities, in those places," Alagoz said.

He said he expects to see an increase in COVID-19 cases in coming months because a large number of people are still unvaccinated.

However, he said he doesn't think virus activity will be uniform across the country.

"Fortunately, in Dane County, we have a very high vaccination rate," he said. "Whereas there may be communities, especially if it's a high density community and vaccination rates are low, [where] they will see a different experience. … I am expecting a larger number of cases and the outbreak continues there."

Pothof said people who get sick with the delta variant will have some natural immunity to COVID-19. He said that, paired with the immunity vaccinated people have, could lead to some communities approaching herd immunity.

However, he said banking on that is a risky approach.

"We know that the cost of natural infection is exceedingly high," he said. "It's very risky to do it that way versus vaccines which are so safe, so effective. We want to steer people towards those safe and effective ways to reach herd immunity, not take their chances to see if they survive an infection with the delta variant of COVID-19."