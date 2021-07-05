I-39 northbound closed down near Janesville due to crash

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A crash closed down the northbound lanes of I-39 in Rock County Monday morning, leaving lanes closed for potentially more than two hours.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the call first came in at 9:25 a.m. to report a crash on I-29. The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene.

At time of writing all northbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being routed to US highway 51. There is no confirmed count on injuries or cars involved.

This is a developing story.