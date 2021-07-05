Interstate traffic backup illustrates return to pre-pandemic travel, emphasizes need to drive cautiously

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Both directions of I-39/90 are back open in Rock County after a crash closed the interstate for hours Monday -- a situation experts say could have been much worse were it not for careful drivers stuck in post-holiday traffic.

Wisconsin State Patrol says a northbound semi hit a concrete barrier near Town Line Road around 9:25 a.m. Monday, catching fire and pushing barriers into the southbound interstate lanes -- which two more semis hit.

Only one person was hurt, with minor injuries.

The traffic impact, however, stretched bumper to bumper for miles all day.

AAA estimates this Fourth of July weekend had not only the most travelers of the pandemic, but the second highest number of any Fourth of July on record.

"With more people driving, that's more opportunity for problems to happen," said AAA's Nick Jarmusz.

Jarmusz says there's no question travel is back to pre-pandemic levels, with people taking trips who haven't in a while.

"Many of the people that were caught in the traffic on the interstate because of that crash probably have driven that route many, many times," he said. "But it's really important to still always stay focused."

Jarmusz says AAA is responding to an increased number of calls helping drivers with car issues this year -- everything from battery issues to lockouts to running out of gas.

But safely navigating through construction and crashes requires drivers to be alert and help themselves.

"Slowing down, staying focused and staying buckled so that we can reverse the unfortunate increase that we saw in road fatalities in 2020 that occurred, even though traffic volumes were significantly down," Jarmusz said.

AAA is right now supporting legislation that's passed through the State Assembly and is currently in the Senate that would increase penalties for drivers around emergency responders, like tow trucks and paramedics, the same way penalties are increased for construction workers.

"There's no special penalty for striking a tow truck driver or a paramedic on the side of the road, or a fireman on the side of the road the way there is a special penalty for construction workers and utility workers," Jarmusz said. "It would confer on those roadside workers, the same protections that are given to construction and utility workers in terms of increased penalties for folks that engage in or commit traffic violations."

With no deaths or serious injuries despite a serious interstate crash Monday, Jarmusz said he was pleased to see people taking it easy as crews cleaned up -- despite the frustration of the holiday traffic.

"It gives reason to think that people were doing some safe things in terms of not going too fast and being buckled up," he said. "That's just a message we want to continue to stress throughout the year."