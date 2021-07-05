Israel’s Bennett, Russia’s Putin speak, agree to meet

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s new prime minister has spoken for the first time with his Russian counterpart and the two have agreed to meet soon. Naftali Bennett’s office tweeted that he thanked Vladimir Putin on Monday for his government’s contribution to stability in the region. They also spoke of the bridge between the two countries represented by Russian immigrants to Israel. Russian mediators earlier this year helped secure the release of an Israeli woman who entered Syria in exchange for two Syrians held by Israel. Bennett said he thanked Putin for Russia’s “assistance on the issue of the captives and the missing.”