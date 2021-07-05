Madison ice cream entrepreneur experiments with new and innovative flavors

MADISON (WKOW) -- 10 years ago, Staci Fritz had ideas for some great ice cream flavors and knew she needed to get them out in the world.

Out of those ideas, Calliope Ice Cream was born. Fritz is the brain behind the scoop shop situated snugly in the Ian's Pizza at the Garver Feed Mill on Madison's east side.

"[There are] all kinds of crazy things going on here in the little freezer," she told 27 News.

Fritz stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend to share some of those crazy flavors with 27's Sara Maslar-Donar (like Mexican Hot Chocolate, made with chipotle peppers), and she talks about why she chooses to use Wisconsin dairy products in her ice cream.