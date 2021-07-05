Marshall Police, Fire, EMS conduct successful duckling rescue

MARSHALL (WKOW) -- Four ducklings are safe and sound Monday after a rescue effort by Marshall emergency services.

According to a release from Marshall firefighter Jay Deppe, the Marshall PD received a call at 9:00 a.m. Monday reporting the sound of baby ducks under a sewer grate outside the Marshall Kwik Trip gas station.

With the assistance of Marshall Fire Engine 2 and Marshall EMS Rescue 76, authorities successfully extracted the four baby ducks from the sewer and returned them to their mother half an hour later.

All of the ducklings were unharmed.