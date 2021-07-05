Mayor: Crews did everything possible to find missing pets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rescue teams combed through closets, looked under beds and even used drones as they looked for any pets that might have been left in the ruins of Champlain Towers South before the building was demolished. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday that crews took “every action that we possibly could to search for any pets, any animals, in the building.” She says none were found in the building before the demolition. The building was destroyed late Sunday night, 12 days after it partially collapsed in the middle of the night. Some survivors left quickly without their pets after the initial collapse, which killed more than two dozen people. More than 115 people are still missing.