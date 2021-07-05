Mid-range jumpers could be the rage during NBA Finals

PHOENIX (AP) — While the 3-point shot has unquestionably changed the NBA game, during these finals the star of the show might be the mid-range jumper. Yes, the regular old 2-point shot will get some love in this series. Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton and Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Chris Paul all excel at 12-to 18-foot pullups, which is a lost art for many players who focus on 3-pointers or dunks. Middleton and Booker are two of the league’s most overlooked All-Stars, even as they pile up points with pinpoint jumpers.