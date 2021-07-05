Mired in crises, Lebanon hopes summer arrivals bring relief

NIHA, Lebanon (AP) — The dual shocks of the coronavirus pandemic and a devastating financial crisis have gutted the hospitality sector of Lebanon, known for its beaches, mountain resorts and good food. Hundreds of businesses across the country have been forced to close. But as pandemic restrictions ease, the country opens up and Lebanese expats begin arriving again for the first time in two years, those businesses that remained open are hoping the dollars they bring this summer, along with an increase in domestic tourism, can get the wheels of the economy moving a little again.