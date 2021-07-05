Skip to Content

MPD investigating early morning homicide

Shooting Investigation

WKOW (UPDATE) -- Madison police say the person shot at the BP gas station has died, and they are now investigating this case as a homicide.

They have not released any suspect information.

If you know anything about the shooting, call MPD or Crime Stoppers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say one person is in the hospital after a shooting at a gas station in west Madison.

According to police, it happened at the BP on Verona Road shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.

As of now, there is one victim and their condition is not known.

Police did not have any suspect information to share with WKOW 27 Monday morning, but they are continuing the investigation.

