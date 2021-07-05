Officials offer boating safety tips as summer sets in

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the weather gets warmer, boating incidents become more frequent on Wisconsin waters. The Dane County Sheriff's Office Marine and Trail Enforcement Bureau has safety tips to keep in mind any time you're on the water.

Have enough life jackets for everyone, and wear them

Make sure your boat has a "throwable" to toss in if someone is thrown into the water

Designate a sober boat driver

Keep a distance of 200 feet from shore in a slow no wake zone

Stay 100 feet away from boats pulling a waterskier

"If people are flying, creating a wake inside that 200 feet, they're gonna get stopped by someone from my unit," said Sergeant Eric Stacey. "You want to stay a safe distance from anybody that's pulling somebody behind them, whether it be a water ski or an inner tube."

Sergeant Stacey says people on jet skis often forget that a personal watercraft is supposed to stay from any other vessel.